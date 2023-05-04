Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) Trading Up 3.1%

Accrol Group Holdings plc (LON:ACRL – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 33.23 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 33 ($0.41). Approximately 1,851,594 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 256% from the average daily volume of 520,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32 ($0.40).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Accrol Group in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get Accrol Group alerts:

Accrol Group Stock Up 6.1 %

The company has a market cap of £111.61 million, a P/E ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 32.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 29.76.

About Accrol Group

Accrol Group Holdings plc engages in the soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company produces and sells private label toilet tissue, kitchen towels, and facial tissues, as well as biodegradable wet wipes. It serves discounters and grocery retailers. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Blackburn, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accrol Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accrol Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.