Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

ACCD has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Accolade from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Guggenheim raised their target price on Accolade from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Accolade to $17.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Accolade from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.62.

Shares of Accolade stock opened at $11.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Accolade has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.91.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.01. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 31.43% and a negative net margin of 126.58%. The business had revenue of $99.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Accolade will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACCD. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accolade by 5.1% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,738,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,523,000 after purchasing an additional 279,796 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Accolade by 8.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,415,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,427,000 after purchasing an additional 328,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Accolade by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,730,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,503,000 after purchasing an additional 241,048 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Accolade by 24.3% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,381,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,380,000 after purchasing an additional 660,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accolade by 65.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,127,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 840,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

