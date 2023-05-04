ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.08-1.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.09. ACCO Brands also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.29-0.32 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACCO. BWS Financial lowered ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on ACCO Brands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

ACCO Brands Stock Performance

ACCO stock remained flat at $4.42 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 551,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,839. ACCO Brands has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $7.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $419.55 million, a P/E ratio of -27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $499.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.62 million. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. ACCO Brands’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ACCO Brands will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -187.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 1,042.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ACCO Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

