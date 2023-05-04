Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.17-$1.26 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.17.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AKR traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $13.38. 1,069,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,041. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average of $14.28. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $21.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.31, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Institutional Trading of Acadia Realty Trust

About Acadia Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKR. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.