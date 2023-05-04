Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 4th, 2023

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKRGet Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.17-$1.26 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.17.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AKR traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $13.38. 1,069,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,041. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average of $14.28. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $21.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.31, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Institutional Trading of Acadia Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKR. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter.

About Acadia Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.