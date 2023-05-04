abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.72

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.72 and last traded at $19.70, with a volume of 1242532 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.48.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.73.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.