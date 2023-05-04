AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Announces Earnings Results

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14), Yahoo Finance reports. AbCellera Biologics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AbCellera Biologics Price Performance

Shares of AbCellera Biologics stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,392,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,974. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of -0.11. AbCellera Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $14.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AbCellera Biologics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbCellera Biologics

About AbCellera Biologics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 183.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 7,536 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

