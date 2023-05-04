ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,009 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $11,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in ABB by 28.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in ABB by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 131,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ABB by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 47,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in ABB by 16.4% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 45,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in ABB by 132.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 675,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,344,000 after purchasing an additional 385,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.68.

ABB Trading Down 0.1 %

ABB opened at $35.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $36.97.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. ABB had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ABB

About ABB

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

