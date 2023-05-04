Aadi Bioscience (AADI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter.

Aadi Bioscience Stock Performance

AADI traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.62. The stock had a trading volume of 32,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,832. The company has a market capitalization of $186.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.20. Aadi Bioscience has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $17.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Insider Activity at Aadi Bioscience

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Chairman Neil Desai sold 24,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $190,936.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,849,064 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 49,093 shares of company stock worth $374,540 over the last three months. Company insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AADI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 8.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 135.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 32,590 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 72.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 535,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 224,178 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $1,011,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

About Aadi Bioscience

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai on November 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

