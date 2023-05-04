A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19,725.00.
Several research firms recently issued reports on AMKBY. Danske raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Kepler Capital Markets cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from 27,700.00 to 27,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of AMKBY opened at $8.80 on Friday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $15.60. The firm has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.50.
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Increases Dividend
About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S
A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.
