A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Purchased by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,071 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of A. O. Smith worth $10,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.48. 372,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,123. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.28. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $71.87.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The firm had revenue of $966.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 75.95%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.13.

In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $826,768.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $170,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,312.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $826,768.73. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $768,141.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,783 shares of company stock worth $1,276,244. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

