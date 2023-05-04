898 Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Bought by Windle Wealth LLC

Windle Wealth LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000. MercadoLibre makes up about 0.6% of Windle Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in MercadoLibre by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in MercadoLibre by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,283,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $2,166,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,642,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded up $10.81 on Thursday, hitting $1,290.80. The stock had a trading volume of 471,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,649. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $64.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,239.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,064.03. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,337.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115 shares in the company, valued at $144,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. New Street Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,445.50.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.