78,529 Shares in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Bought by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 78,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000. Conning Inc. owned about 0.09% of CymaBay Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, insider Dennis D. Kim sold 7,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $69,873.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $179,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dennis D. Kim sold 112,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $1,070,569.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $190,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dennis D. Kim sold 7,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $69,873.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,100 shares of company stock worth $1,141,341 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of CBAY stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $10.05. 63,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,278. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $978.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 0.27. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $11.22.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products pipeline includes Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

