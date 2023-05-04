5,817 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Acquired by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,860,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 837.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.20. 40,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,232. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $77.28 and a 12-month high of $96.41. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.14 and a 200 day moving average of $89.37.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

