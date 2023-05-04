573 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Purchased by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC acquired a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ASML stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $634.20. 295,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $637.80 and its 200 day moving average is $604.00. The firm has a market cap of $250.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $698.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their target price on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $688.92.

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.