573 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Purchased by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC acquired a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ASML Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of ASML stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $634.20. 295,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $637.80 and its 200 day moving average is $604.00. The firm has a market cap of $250.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $698.59.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ASML Company Profile
ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ASML (ASML)
- How to Invest in Central Bank Digital Currency
- Kellogg Company Looks GRRR-eat! At These Levels
- PacWest, First Horizon Shares Plummet On Continued Bank Worries
- Yum! Brands Pulls Back To More Appetizing Levels
- Is it Time for Qualcomm to Start Playing Catch-up?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.