543 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Purchased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Elevance Health Trading Down 1.7 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $572.19.

ELV stock opened at $458.18 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $468.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $490.73. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.02 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $108.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.25 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Stories

