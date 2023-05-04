5,378 Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Purchased by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,378 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 160.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $1,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 54.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 81,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

NYSE:BK traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.01. 911,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,913,580. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.53 and its 200-day moving average is $45.90. The stock has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

