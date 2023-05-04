51job Reaffirms Downgrade Rating for Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI)‘s stock had its “downgrade” rating reiterated by 51job in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.73.

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $124.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of $91.55 and a 12-month high of $133.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.58.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 993.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 246.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

