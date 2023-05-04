500.com Reiterates Reiterates Rating for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “reiterates” rating reiterated by 500.com in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Securities upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.15.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.4 %

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.02. The stock had a trading volume of 773,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,194. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.12. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $48.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $1.10. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 54.31% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The business had revenue of $146.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $28,542.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $424,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $28,542.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 11,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $370,577.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,857.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,155,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $559,014,000 after purchasing an additional 147,021 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.