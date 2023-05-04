4Thought Financial Group Inc. Purchases 224 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,288,000. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $375,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IWF stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $243.14. 385,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,054. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $258.84. The company has a market cap of $62.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

