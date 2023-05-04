4,671 Shares in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Purchased by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 597.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 360.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust stock opened at $42.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.48. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 52-week low of $38.27 and a 52-week high of $45.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

