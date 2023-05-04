3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $531,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in 3M by 184.0% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in 3M by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 310,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,211,000 after buying an additional 7,902 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in 3M by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in 3M by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,929,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

3M Stock Down 0.1 %

Several research firms have commented on MMM. Barclays cut their price target on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

3M stock opened at $102.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. 3M has a 1-year low of $100.16 and a 1-year high of $154.66. The company has a market cap of $56.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.88.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.