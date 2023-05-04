3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Markel Corp grew its position in 3M by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in 3M by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in 3M by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in 3M by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

3M Stock Down 0.6 %

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.22. 1,517,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,459,504. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. 3M has a 12-month low of $100.16 and a 12-month high of $154.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.88.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.18%.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

See Also

