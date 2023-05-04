2,976 Shares in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Acquired by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DD shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.43.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.52. 473,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,155,782. The company has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $78.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Featured Articles

