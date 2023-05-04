2,932 Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Purchased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Aflac by 534.9% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,241,557.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,813 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,730.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,001 shares of company stock worth $2,631,098 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aflac Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on AFL. Citigroup reduced their target price on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.22.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $67.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $74.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.26. The company has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Recommended Stories

