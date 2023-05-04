27,226 Shares in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Acquired by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 27,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INO. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 114,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 41,285 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,247,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,381,000 after acquiring an additional 208,609 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,530,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 54,889 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $1,414,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the period. 46.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.33.

Shares of INO opened at $0.83 on Thursday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $3.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average is $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $215.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,726.74% and a negative return on equity of 98.03%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline includes VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

