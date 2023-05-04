27,219 Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Purchased by Windle Wealth LLC

Windle Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 27,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,996,000. Illinois Tool Works makes up approximately 4.7% of Windle Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 1.5 %

ITW stock traded down $3.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $228.79. 362,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.51. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.21.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

