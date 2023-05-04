2,580 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Bought by Presilium Private Wealth LLC

Presilium Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,580 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 19,316.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $810,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568,965 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $7,962,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $227,839,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $190,270,000. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 7,806.6% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,887,468 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,062,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,143,512. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.51.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.85.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

