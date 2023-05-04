2,556 Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Bought by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,556 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 37,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.
DHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.77.
DHI stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.15. 363,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,018,118. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.30 and its 200 day moving average is $91.30.
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.74%.
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.
