2,556 Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Bought by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,556 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 37,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.77.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $43,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $43,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $43,658.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,828.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,122 shares of company stock valued at $202,544 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DHI stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.15. 363,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,018,118. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.30 and its 200 day moving average is $91.30.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.74%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.