2,483 Shares in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Acquired by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total value of $766,701.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,995 shares in the company, valued at $5,765,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hershey news, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total value of $766,701.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,995 shares in the company, valued at $5,765,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.43, for a total value of $3,654,383.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,751 shares in the company, valued at $36,349,208.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,265 shares of company stock worth $13,371,072. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY opened at $274.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $252.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.16. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $201.42 and a 12-month high of $276.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.06.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

