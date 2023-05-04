21,775 Shares in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Bought by Theory Financial LLC

Theory Financial LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 115,849,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,490 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 248.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,287,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,643 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,672,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,763,000 after acquiring an additional 260,857 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 3,145,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,119,000 after acquiring an additional 130,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 2,296,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,749,000 after purchasing an additional 174,667 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.64. 158,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,887. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $32.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.16.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

