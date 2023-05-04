2,001 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Bought by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FISV. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 33.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.16.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.1 %

FISV opened at $119.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $122.39.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $23,772,871.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,440. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Featured Articles

