10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Announces Earnings Results

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $134.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.87 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 32.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. 10x Genomics updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of TXG traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.63. 2,077,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,693. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.58. 10x Genomics has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $56.22. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.27 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TXG shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $57.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $107,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 897,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,319,165.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $107,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 897,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,319,165.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,742 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $83,180.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,948,816.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,928 shares of company stock valued at $342,952 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,358 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,274,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,654,000 after acquiring an additional 446,601 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,682,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,008,000 after acquiring an additional 16,343 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 28.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,440,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,607,000 after acquiring an additional 322,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 16.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,338,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,571,000 after acquiring an additional 187,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

