10,150 Shares in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Bought by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 236.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 298,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 54,138 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 81,739 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $569,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $816,000.

Shares of PHYS opened at $15.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.34. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $16.02.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

