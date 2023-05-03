Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 493,667 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 250,735 shares.The stock last traded at $13.94 and had previously closed at $11.44.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zynex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Zynex in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of Zynex from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.79. The company has a market capitalization of $525.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Zynex ( NASDAQ:ZYXI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Zynex had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The business had revenue of $42.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.67 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZYXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Zynex by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 626,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 405,396 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zynex by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,419,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,307,000 after acquiring an additional 384,548 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Zynex by 1,148.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 222,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 204,729 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Zynex by 206.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 203,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 137,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Zynex during the 1st quarter worth $1,382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. It also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. The company was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

