Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.22.

ZYME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Zymeworks from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,087,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,699,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zymeworks

Zymeworks Stock Down 2.7 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 6.5% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,400,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,060,000 after buying an additional 267,565 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Zymeworks by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 373,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 78,506 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the fourth quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $445,000. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ZYME opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. Zymeworks has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.27.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.03. Zymeworks had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The business had revenue of $402.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.36 million. Equities analysts predict that Zymeworks will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics. Its product includes Zanidatamab, which is a novel bispecific antibody that targets two distinct domains of the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2).

Further Reading

