Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.62

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.62 ($0.06) per share on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from Zotefoams’s previous dividend of $2.18. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of ZTF opened at GBX 374 ($4.67) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 372.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 346.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of £181.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,800.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.97. Zotefoams has a fifty-two week low of GBX 233 ($2.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 414 ($5.17).

In other news, insider Gary McGrath sold 1,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 382 ($4.77), for a total transaction of £6,982.96 ($8,724.34). In related news, insider Gary McGrath sold 1,828 shares of Zotefoams stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 382 ($4.77), for a total transaction of £6,982.96 ($8,724.34). Also, insider Lynn Drummond bought 6,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 337 ($4.21) per share, for a total transaction of £22,373.43 ($27,952.81). Company insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

