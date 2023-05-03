ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22-0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $310-312 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $311.15 million. ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.99-$1.01 EPS.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ZI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.03. 2,729,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,129,363. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $20.72 and a fifty-two week high of $54.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.38, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.83.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $301.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZI shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.42.

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $28,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,504,668.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,385,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,469,000 after buying an additional 1,879,587 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,082,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,608 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,367 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,360,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,022,000 after purchasing an additional 58,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $66,294,000. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

