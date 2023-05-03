Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) CEO Harris H. Simmons Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) CEO Harris H. Simmons bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.16 per share, with a total value of $483,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,274,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,803,758.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Down 5.3 %
Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.66. 9,529,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,273,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $20.41 and a 52-week high of $59.75.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.26.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile
Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.
