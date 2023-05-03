Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Rating Increased to Neutral at Bank of America

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.53.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $143.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.01 and a 200-day moving average of $123.83. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $149.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.