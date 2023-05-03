Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Raymond James from $144.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.65.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $143.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 130.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $100.39 and a twelve month high of $149.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 817,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,458,000 after purchasing an additional 40,317 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.