Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet updated its FY23 guidance to $7.40-7.50 EPS.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

ZBH stock opened at $143.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $149.25. The stock has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 130.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.83.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBH has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.53.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

