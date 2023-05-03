ZEON (ZEON) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $11,982.38

ZEON (ZEON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. In the last seven days, ZEON has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. ZEON has a market cap of $44.90 million and approximately $11,982.38 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZEON token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ZEON Token Profile

ZEON launched on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 tokens. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZEON is https://reddit.com/r/zeonnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user risk, and insurance services on the blockchain.

ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up processes of safe participation in other projects, and financial and insurance services.”

Buying and Selling ZEON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

