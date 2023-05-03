Zacks Research Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Truist Financial in a report released on Thursday, April 27th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Truist Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Truist Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stephens lowered Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.24.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $29.12 on Monday. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.06. The firm has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Institutional Trading of Truist Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nwam LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in Truist Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 20,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in Truist Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 42,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

