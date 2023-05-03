Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Price Performance

CTIB opened at $1.35 on Friday. Yunhong CTI has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $2.08. The firm has a market cap of $26.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.28.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter.

Yunhong CTI Company Profile

Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. Its products include Novelty Products and Flexible Films. The Novelty Products consist principally of foil and latex balloons and related gift items. The Flexible Films Products include food and other commercial and packaging applications.

