Yellow Pages (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) Shares Down 3.9%

Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.54 and last traded at $9.61. Approximately 825 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Yellow Pages Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.08.

Yellow Pages Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1118 per share. This represents a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd.

Yellow Pages Company Profile

Yellow Pages Ltd. is a digital media and marketing company, which engages in the provision of digital advertising and marketing solutions. It operates through the YP and Other segments. The YP segment offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages owned and operated media, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management and digital display advertising, video production, and print advertising.

