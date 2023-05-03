Yamaguchi Financial Group (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.62

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.62 and last traded at $5.62, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Yamaguchi Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average of $5.62.

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan. It provides securities brokerage, credit card, leasing, consulting, and other services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Shimonoseki, Japan.

