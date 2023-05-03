XYO (XYO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $935,300.73

XYO (XYO) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. During the last seven days, XYO has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. XYO has a total market capitalization of $58.96 million and $935,300.73 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007405 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00026377 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019951 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00018361 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001061 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,317.59 or 1.00251470 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000103 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official website is xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00456534 USD and is up 3.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $862,870.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.