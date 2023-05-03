XYO Market Cap Achieves $58.24 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 3rd. In the last seven days, XYO has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One XYO token can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. XYO has a market capitalization of $58.24 million and approximately $829,092.36 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

