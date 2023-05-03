XPO (NYSE:XPO) Sets New 12-Month High at $45.49

Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.49 and last traded at $45.25, with a volume of 1297459 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.06.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have issued reports on XPO. Bank of America cut XPO from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on XPO from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on XPO from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on XPO from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.
XPO Trading Up 2.1 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.
Insider Transactions at XPO
In related news, Director J Wes Frye acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.74 per share, with a total value of $53,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,610. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of XPO
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPO. CWM LLC grew its stake in XPO by 50.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in XPO by 673.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in XPO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in XPO in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in XPO by 72.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About XPO
XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.
