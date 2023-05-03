XPO (NYSE:XPO) Sets New 12-Month High at $45.49

Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.49 and last traded at $45.25, with a volume of 1297459 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on XPO. Bank of America cut XPO from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on XPO from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on XPO from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on XPO from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Get XPO alerts:

XPO Trading Up 2.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Insider Transactions at XPO

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.16. XPO had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. XPO’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Wes Frye acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.74 per share, with a total value of $53,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,610. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of XPO

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPO. CWM LLC grew its stake in XPO by 50.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in XPO by 673.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in XPO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in XPO in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in XPO by 72.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPO

(Get Rating)

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.