XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $729,900.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $729,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 483,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,310,226.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

XPEL Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XPEL traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.52. 114,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 3.90. XPEL, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.80 and a 52 week high of $87.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.98.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $78.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.06 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 12.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in XPEL by 9.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,190,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,610,000 after buying an additional 273,640 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in XPEL by 16.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,876,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,328,000 after buying an additional 411,462 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in XPEL by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,538,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,394,000 after buying an additional 109,619 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in XPEL by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,324,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,321,000 after acquiring an additional 75,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in XPEL by 11.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 632,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,750,000 after purchasing an additional 65,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XPEL. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of XPEL in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley lowered their target price on XPEL from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

